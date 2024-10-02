St. Petersburg launches fund to help residents and businesses recover from Hurricane Helene: 'We are St. Pete'

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Hurricane Helene devastated thousands of residents and businesses in St. Petersburg and now those hardest hit by the storm have another avenue for relief.

On Wednesday, the city of St. Petersburg, in partnership with Pinellas Community Foundation, announced the launch of the ‘We Are St. Pete Fund’ to help raise money for residents, small businesses, and city of St. Petersburg employees recovering from Hurricane Helene.

The city says all donations the fund receives will be used to support storm victims directly.

The city of St. Petersburg donated $200,000 to the fund. Half of that money will be used to pay for any administrative costs associated with the fund and allow for 100 percent of each gift to go directly to disaster survivors.

The remaining $100,000 will go directly to disaster relief recipients.

The ‘We Are St. Pete Fund’ also received pledges from the Foundation for a Healthy St. Pete, Tampa Bay Rays, and St. Pete residents Trevor Burgess and Gary Hess.

We Are St. Pete Local Recovery Effort

To assist residents affected by Hurricane Helene, the city of St. Petersburg and PSTA are offering two weeks of fare-free bus service within St. Pete city limits, starting Monday, September 30 through Sunday, October 13.

Applies to: Regular bus trips that begin and end within St. Pete city limits

Exclusions: Does not apply to Access, MOD, or other mobility services

SunRunner Update: SunRunner is turning around at Pasadena due to westbound access limitations

Fares Resume: Monday, Oct. 14, 2024

For more information on routes and schedules, visit psta.net.

St. Pete Comfort Stations

Residents impacted by Hurricane Helene can cool off, charge electronic devices, and pick up recovery kits (cleaning supplies, fans, tarps) at the following comfort stations.

Azalea Recreation Center (1600 72nd St. N) - 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Enoch D. Davis Center (1111 18th Ave. S) - 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Robert Recreation Center (1246 50th Ave. N) - 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

USF St. Pete - University Student Center (200 6th Ave. S) - 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Residents can also visit a local St. Pete library branch to cool off, charge electronic devices, or use the internet.

Childs Park Community Library: 691 43rd St. S

James Weldon Johnson Community Library: 1059 18th Ave. S

Mirror Lake Community Library: 280 5th St. N

North Community Library: 861 70th Ave. N

South Community Library: 2300 Roy Hanna Dr. S

West Community Library: 6700 8th Ave. N

Laundry Stations

Free laundry services are available for residents without power at the following locations:

Parking lot across from Allendale United Methodist Church (3803 Haines Rd. N): 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Clothesline Laundromat (840 49th St. N): 12 - 8 p.m., Monday - Friday

St. Pete Laundry Company (8461 4th St. N): 8 a.m. - 10 p.m. (last wash at 8:30 p.m.)

Mobile Restroom Units

The city of St. Petersburg has set up mobile restroom locations for residents that Helene has impacted.

Shore Acres Recreation Center: 4230 Shore Acres Blvd. NE

Riveria Bay Park: 8131 Macoma Dr. NE

Bartlett Park: 2000 7th St. S

Coquina Key Park: 3595 Locust St. SE

Coming Soon: Sunset Park: Park St. N. and Central Ave.

St. Petersburg Debris Cleanup

St. Pete crews will do multiple citywide sweeps to pick up storm debris. Residents should expect debris to be collected no sooner than Oct. 7. Do not place debris in trash bags.

Residents are asked to separate debris into the following item groups:

Vegetative Debris: Branches, leaves, logs, and plants

Fencing Materials: Fences knocked over during the storm

Electronics: Computers, televisions, and other devices

Appliances: Air conditioners, dishwashers, washers and dryers, stoves, refrigerators, water heaters

Construction Materials: building materials, carpet, drywall, furniture, lumber, plumbing

Rebuilding

Emergency Permits: Streamlined permit applications are available for urgent repairs. Email permits@stpete.org or call 727-893-7231 for any permitting-related questions

Construction Guidelines: For more information regarding construction in a flood zone. Construction in a Floodplain - Pinellas County

Permit Fee Waivers: Certain fees may be waived for hurricane-related repairs.

