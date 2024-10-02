Pinellas County on Hurricane Helene recovery: 'It will take some time'

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Pinellas County officials say cleanup and recovery efforts will continue to take time in areas hit hard by Hurricane Helene.

County leaders held a news conference Wednesday morning detailing damage assessments and resources available for those impacted.

Helene's impact on Pinellas County

So far, officials have confirmed 11 storm-related deaths countywide, ranging in age from 37 to 95 years old. Ten deaths appeared to be drownings, while another appeared to happen after an electrical fire as water rushed into a home.

Barrier islands reopened on Tuesday afternoon, but officials are urging people not to go there unless they need to or are volunteering to help clean up.

Officials reopened Pinellas County Barrier Islands Tuesday at 4 p.m.

According to Pinellas County Emergency Management Director Cathie Perkins, more than $2 billion in residential damage has been reported, along with $49 million in damage to businesses.

County officials said it's vital that there's a comprehensive assessment of damage to help determine things like federal assistance. Anyone whose home suffered damage is asked to report it to the county by clicking here. For business damage, click here.

Resources for those impacted by Helene

Anyone seeking FEMA assistance can visit the agency's Disaster Recovery Center at the Largo Public Library, located at 120 Central Park Drive in Largo. You can also apply online by clicking here.

Several points of distribution have been set up to provide free food, water and tarps to barrier island residents while supplies last. Below is the list of locations:

St. Pete Beach: 4700 Gulf Bvd. Food, water and tarps are available.

Treasure Island: 10451 Gulf Blvd. Food, water and tarps are available.

Tierra Verde Fire Station: 540 Sands Point Drive. Water only.

Redington Shores: 18200 Gulf Boulevard. Food, water, and tarps are available.

Lake Vista Park: 401 62nd Ave S, St Petersburg. Food and water available.

White Chapel & Harbor Hall: 1190 Georgia Ave, Palm Harbor. Food, water and tarps are available.

Cooling stations are open around the county for residents who are still without power or unable to return home. Click here for a list of locations.

Debris cleanup is underway in some parts of the county. For more information, click here.

You can find more information and resources available to residents and business owners from Pinellas County Emergency Management by clicking here.

How to volunteer to help

Those wishing to volunteer can do so by registering through Volunteer Connect, a state online portal. For more information, click here.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA BAY: