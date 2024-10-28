St. Petersburg names new fire chief

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News live:

St. Petersburg named Keith Watts the new Fire Chief of the St. Petersburg Fire Rescue (SPFR).

Watts described himself as "deeply honored" to be named Fire Chief and said he will "continue to prioritize safety, innovation, and community engagement."

Keith Watts, the new St. Petersburg Fire Chief. (Courtesy: St. Petersburg Fire Rescue)

He joined the department in 2019 after a 30-year career in public safety and has worked as the interim fire Chief and Division Chief of Administration for SPFR.

Watts replaced embattled former Fire Chief Jim Large in March when he was forced to retire over allegations he promoted a culture of bullying and discrimination within the Fire Department and insensitive social media posts made by his daughter.

READ MORE: Controversial photo of St. Petersburg Fire Chief Jim Large surfaces online, retirement date announced

Watts is the first African American to serve as St. Petersburg Fire Chief, and St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch said that he is "confident" that Watts will bring "experience and dedication" to the job.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: