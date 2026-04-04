St. Pete’s Corey Avenue Art Festival brings community together through creativity ahead of Easter weekend

The Brief The annual festival returns for its 32nd year, featuring nearly 70 vendors along Corey Avenue in St. Pete. Artists of all levels—from local favorites to first-time vendors—showcase everything from pottery and metalwork to glass and photography. Organizers and artists emphasize making art accessible, inspiring the community and the next generation of creatives.



There’s nothing like spending a weekend in the spring walking down St. Pete’s Corey Avenue for the Art and Craft Festival.

"I really hope people just come on and get to learn a little bit more about art," said Kyle Sword, owner of Toledo Area Glass Guild.

What they're saying:

Now in its 32nd year, the festival has become a magnet for seasoned artists.

"I love it. I love this area. Born and raised in St. Pete. It's a local show. I love all the people around here," said Ashley Brown, owner of Ashley Brown Creations.

It has also caught the attention of craftsmen new to the block.

"This is the first one I've done in St. Pete, so I'm pretty excited to be here for it," Sword added.

With close to 70 vendors on site, there’s something for everyone: from metal creations to pottery.

With these artists bringing the community together through their passion for the arts.

"So the accessibility of some of this art is really challenging for just the general public. That's one of the things that I try to do is figure out how do I make art accessible, how do we make the price point of the finished pieces accessible, how do I do classes that teach people how to do it, because ultimately what I want is people to learn how to do it, get kids engaged," Sword concluded.

The conclusion of this festival is Sunday, April 5th, running from 10:00 am- 5:00pm. The next full weekend for the art and craft festival will be June 6th and 7th of this year.