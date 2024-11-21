St. Pete's Mirror Lake could become local historic district. Here's what that would mean for its future

There’s a push in St. Petersburg to make part of Mirror Lake a local historic district.

St. Pete City Council has its first reading of the proposal on Thursday. Critics, though, worry the designation could make development there harder.

The National Register of Historic places recognized this area in 2004 with a historic designation as part of the Downtown St. Petersburg Historic District. City staff says the additional designation as a local historic district, though, would give the area and its historic buildings another layer of protection to preserve the character here.

There’s a push in St. Petersburg to make part of Mirror Lake a local historic district. (Image courtesy of the City of St. Petersburg.)

It could also mean a harder approval process for proposed developments, concerning some.

The proposal for a local historic district is a citizen-led request through an application process and vote. It includes about 142 parcels in the Mirror Lake neighborhood.

Mirror Lake was the public water supply for St. Pete in the late 1800s. It also has several spaces that are a century old, like the Shuffleboard Club, the oldest and largest shuffleboard club in the world. The historic Coliseum also just celebrated its 100th birthday.

Earlier this month, St. Pete’s Community Planning and Preservation Commission voted unanimously in favor of the designation, saying the local historic district designation protects and enhances St. Pete’s character.

A majority of residents in the Mirror Lake neighborhood agree. Of the 91 ballots from property owners received on the topic, 77 supported the designation while 14 opposed.

"I have lived in the St. Petersburg area for over 50 years and I own property within the proposed district," Cheryl Steimle said at the Community Planning and Preservation Commission meeting earlier this month. "Mirror Lake is a unique neighborhood and we should keep it that way."

This map shows the area around Mirror Lake that could soon become a local historic district. (Courtesy: City of St. Petersburg.)

Residents say Mirror Lake has kept its peaceful and tranquil feeling in the midst of a busy downtown area.

"Mirror Lake is my neighborhood," resident Kristen Allukian said. "It's a special neighborhood, and I want to keep my neighborhood special. Mirror Lake is not like the rest of downtown, but its zoning treats it like the rest of downtown. One of the reasons I support that application, and I'm one of the applicants, is because designating my neighborhood as a district will help city planners by giving them another tool in the toolbox to help keep my neighborhood special."

There’s a push in St. Petersburg to make part of Mirror Lake a local historic district. (Image courtesy of the City of St. Petersburg.)

Opponents to the proposal say thoughtful development in the area is critical for the city’s continued success, especially with limited available land in St. Pete already.

City Council’s second reading on the topic, and a public hearing, is scheduled for Dec. 12.

