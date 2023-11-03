Statewide Missing Child Alert issued for toddler last seen in Delray Beach: FDLE

article

A statewide Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old boy last seen in Delray Beach, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Investigators said Troy Cloud, 2, is a white male that is three-feet, three-inches tall, 45 pounds and has blonde hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen in the area of the 16100 block of South Military Trail in Delray Beach.

He was wearing a mismatched colored t-shirt and shorts, according to law enforcement officials. He also has a chipped right and front tooth.

The toddler may be with Justin Cloud, a white male who is six-feet, two inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities said he was last seen wearing a beige shirt and cargo shorts.

Justin has a neck tattoo of "Royalty" and another tattoo on his left eyebrow, according to FDLE.

They may be traveling in a 2018 black Hyundai Elantra, NV with a tag number "173ZRK." The vehicle is heading north on I-95 near the Florida-Georgia border.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Delray Beach Police Department at 561-243-7800 or 911.