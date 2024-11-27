Sarasota structure fire under investigation

Firefighters are working to figure out what caused a home to go up in flames Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of 11th Place in Sarasota.

Firefighters say one person was treated on the scene and released. No other injuries were reported.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy: SCFD

READ: Valrico apartment fire displaces residents days before Thanksgiving

The State Fire Marshal’s Office has been requested.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: