Sarasota structure fire under investigation
SARASOTA, Fla. - Firefighters are working to figure out what caused a home to go up in flames Wednesday afternoon.
It happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of 11th Place in Sarasota.
Firefighters say one person was treated on the scene and released. No other injuries were reported.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office has been requested.
