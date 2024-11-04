Students return to Anna Maria Elementary School after Hurricanes Helene, Milton

Two months after Hurricane Helene forced students and staff at Anna Maria Elementary School to relocate, they are being welcomed home on Monday.

"Since Monday, September 30, 2024 – in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene – the students and staff of Anna Maria Elementary have been attending school at Stewart Elementary, the closest school to the island located on the mainland in Manatee County," the School District of Manatee County said in a news release.

"The storm surge from Helene severely impacted much of Anna Maria Island and left residents and businesses without power for a considerable amount of time. Access to the island since Helene has been restricted as recovery efforts have been ongoing. Thankfully, most of the school was not damaged."

Students from Anna Maria Elementary School got a fond farewell on Friday from Stewart Elementary, where they've been attending class after Hurricane Helene forced them to relocate to the mainland. (Courtesy: Manatee County School District)

In a weekend Facebook post, Anna Maria Elementary School published a photo showing staff "at school today preparing for our 3rd and hopefully last first day of school."

Dr. Katie Fradley, the principal at AME, told readers in a November newsletter that in many ways, it was a "fascinating experience" to see how another school functions.

Staff at Anna Maria Elementary School have prepared for students to return to campus for the first time since Hurricane Helene. (Courtesy: Manatee County School District)

Dr. Fradley wrote, "We have so much to be thankful for this month. I am thankful for each of you. I am so proud of our flexible and dedicated staff and our resilient students. I am incredibly grateful to the Stewart Community and their amazing principal, Mr. Hoagland."

She said her administration would soon be sending out a survey to gather input on things learned at Stewart Elementary that Anna Maria Elementary might want to incorporate. Dr. Fradley also said plans are in the works to show thanks to the students and staff at Stewart.

