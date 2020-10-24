Success! SpaceX launches 15th batch of Starlink satellites

article

We have liftoff!

SpaceX successfully launched its latest batch of Starlink satellites on Saturday morning after scrubbing it earlier this week.

The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral at 11:31 a.m. carrying 60 satellites. This is the 15th Starlink mission sent to orbit.

The goal of Starlink is to create a network that will help provide internet services to those who are not yet connected and to provide reliable and affordable internet across the globe.

The company's first batch of Starlink satellites was sent into orbit on May 23rd, 2019.

