Support the fallen: Blue Hope Gala to benefit West Central Florida families

Every year, an average of 140 to 160 law enforcement officers are killed in the line of duty across the United States. While the sirens eventually fade, the families and co-workers left behind are often just beginning the long process of picking up the pieces.

This March, the West Central Florida chapter of Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.) is inviting the community to help support those who have lost so much.

The organization will host its primary fundraiser, the Blue Hope Gala, at the historic Tampa Firefighters Museum. Since 2005, the local chapter has served as a lifeline for survivors across Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Citrus, Manatee, DeSoto, Hardee, Hernando, and Sarasota counties.

Event Details

What: Blue Hope Gala

When: Saturday, March 7, 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Tampa Firefighters Museum

Attire: Cocktail attire (Blue and black preferred)

Click here for more information and to purchase gala tickets.

Where the Money Goes

The Blue Hope Gala is the chapter's most significant fundraising effort of the year. The proceeds directly fund critical services for grieving families and colleagues that are often not covered by traditional insurance or agency budgets.

Proceeds from the gala assist with: