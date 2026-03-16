Over 400 flights delayed, canceled at Tampa International Airport leaving Spring break travelers stranded

The Brief Hundreds of flights at Tampa International Airport were delayed or canceled Monday during the busy spring break travel period. Airport officials say the weather across the Midwest and East Coast is causing disruptions nationwide. Some travelers say the delays could keep them stranded for days while they try to find new flights home.



Spring break travel plans are being disrupted for hundreds of passengers at Tampa International Airport after widespread flight delays and cancellations on Monday.

As of late Monday afternoon, more than 400 flights arriving at or departing from the airport had been delayed or canceled. That accounts for more than two-thirds of all scheduled arrivals and departures.

By comparison, fewer than 200 flights were operating on time around the same time.

Airport officials say the disruptions are being driven by weather conditions across the country, particularly in the Midwest and along the East Coast.

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The delays come during one of the busiest travel periods of the year. Tampa International Airport had expected as many as 80,000 travelers per day to pass through the terminal during the spring break rush.

What we know:

Airport officials say the delays and cancellations are part of a broader nationwide travel disruption.

As of Monday afternoon, more than 3,400 flights across the United States had been canceled, with another 5,400 delayed.

At Tampa International Airport, some passengers say they have been told it could take several days to find an available flight.

What they're saying:

Some travelers say the unexpected delays have left them scrambling to make new plans.

One passenger said he had traveled to the Tampa Bay area while waiting for results from a medical test, hoping to take his mind off a recent cancer diagnosis.

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"We didn't even get a notice of our cancellation. We found out once we got here, so there's no flight home. I've been diagnosed with cancer and I have to see the cancer doctor on Tuesday and [my wife] has to see her pre-op doctor as well Tuesday, so we got to get home. Right now, we have nowhere to stay," the passenger said. "I came down here to St. Pete, waiting for another biopsy to come back to see if things are spread. [It was a] long weekend, take my mind off it, but I guess I'll just be thinking about it now until I get home.

Other travelers say they are now planning to stay longer in the area because they cannot find an available flight.

"We were trying to find an outgoing flight, but that's been pretty challenging, so we're just going to stay a couple more days here," another traveler said.

The backstory:

A spokesperson for Tampa International Airport says the disruptions are being caused by severe weather affecting other parts of the country.

"That we are experiencing a number of delays and cancellations due to weather conditions across the country, especially the Midwest and East Coast. We encourage all passengers to check with their airlines for the latest flight information," the spokesperson said in a statement to FOX 13.

Airport officials also say security checkpoints at the airport are not experiencing significant delays beyond the normal spring break crowds.

Travelers are still encouraged to arrive two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international flights.

What's next:

Airport officials say the expectation is that flight schedules will return to normal in the coming days once weather conditions improve.

Tampa International Airport’s peak spring break travel day is expected to be Sunday, March 22.