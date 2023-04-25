Sweet Mama’s Ice Cream opens new, permanent location in downtown Tampa

Staying cool in the April heat just got easier in downtown Tampa.

Sweet Mama’s Ice Cream recently opened its first brick and mortar store on North Tampa Street.

The minority and woman-owned business offers a variety of sweet treats from simple soft serve flavors to milk shakes and more.

The business, which started as a mobile ice cream shop in Tampa Heights, grew to a temporary location at Gaslight Square Park before launching the new permanent location.

Owner Akwi Njoh credits a lot of her success to the Tampa Downtown Partnership and their support throughout her journey.

To learn more about Sweet Mama's Ice Cream, visit sweetmamasicecream.com.