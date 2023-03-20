The Florida Aquarium is offering a unique underwater tour

It’s an aquatic adventure where you can explore the underwater habitat of hundreds of fish, eagle rays, bonnethead sharks, and even a loggerhead turtle.

The Florida Aquarium’s SeaTREK experience takes guests on a guided tour of the coral caves inside its Heart of the Sea habitat in 15 feet deep water.

SeaTREK is designed to expose people to the wonders of the underwater world and marine life.

There is no swimming involved and guests don’t need to have experience diving.

