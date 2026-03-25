Tampa Assistant Police Chief Ruth Cate terminated and makes allegations of retaliation

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The Brief The assistant police chief of the Tampa Police Department has been terminated. TPD said that Ruth Cate raised allegations of retaliation and retained an attorney. According to TPD, Cate’s allegations do not affect the decision to terminate her employment.



The second in command of the Tampa Police Department is out of a job and raising allegations of retaliation.

Timeline:

According to TPD, on March 20, Assistant Police Chief Ruth Cate was notified during a meeting with Chief Lee Bercaw and the employee relations manager that, as an at-will employee, she was being terminated from her position for failing to meet expectations of the role.

TPD stated that Cate was permitted to retire and use accrued annual leave after she asked to do so and was allowed to communicate her retirement on Monday, March 23.

However, according to TPD, on March 23, Cate said that she got an attorney and raised concerns about alleged retaliation. That’s when TPD said it placed Cate on administrative leave to allow HR to review her concerns, which is consistent with standard protocol.

On March 24, TPD officials said Cate met with Human Resources and made new complaints that will be reviewed by the city of Tampa.

Also on March 24, TPD terminated her employment.

According to TPD, Cate’s allegations do not affect the decision to terminate her employment.

The backstory:

Cate has been with TPD for 29 years and was promoted to the role of assistant chief in February 2025.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what the exact expectations were that Cate wasn’t meeting.

What they're saying:

"The Tampa Police Department remains committed to fairness, professionalism, and the equitable treatment of all employees," said Chief Lee Bercaw. "We will continue to uphold the highest standards of accountability and service to the department and the community. The department is made up of strong, qualified, and well-trained leaders who will ensure a smooth transition while remaining fully committed to our mission of keeping our community safe."