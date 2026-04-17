Tampa Bay Lightning open Stanley Cup Playoffs at home against Montreal Canadiens

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The Brief The Tampa Bay Lightning are starting their first Stanley Cup playoff game of this year against the Montreal Canadiens. Game one starts on Sunday, April 19 at 5:45 p.m. The Tampa Bay Lightning will have a playoff pep rally at Sparkman Wharf on Friday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.



It is Stanley Cup Playoff season once again and the Tampa Bay Lightning are ready to start on a high note, with a familiar post-season foe.

Stanley Cup Playoff Season

The Lightning are facing the Montreal Canadiens.

Bolts open the postseason at home in Benchmark Arena, with the first two games being played there.

Game one is Sunday, April 19, at 5:45 p.m., and game two will be on Tuesday, April 21, at 7 p.m.

The Lightning will be facing the Canadiens for the fifth time in postseason history. Their most recent meeting was the 2021 Stanley Cup Final, in which the Lightning won the Stanley Cup in five games that year.

What they're saying:

Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper is looking forward to getting the ball rolling, saying this team is special — they’ve persevered through a lot and can adapt to what they need to make a win happen.

"As a coach, this is what you want to do," said Coach Cooper. "You want to play in the playoffs."

"As a group, we've never taken that for granted," he added. "As much as our team has changed, especially since our trips to the cup, this group, they just seem to find a way."

Tampa Bay Lightning Pep Rally

The Tampa Bay Lightning will have a playoff pep rally at Sparkman Wharf on Friday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Officials say the rally will include pop-up shops, interactive stations, music and giveaways.