Tampa detectives searching for suspect accused of killing security guard with vehicle outside nightclub

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The Brief Tampa police have upgraded a deadly hit-and-run investigation to a homicide case and issued a warrant for Jose Zamora Valdes, 32, on murder and aggravated battery charges. Investigators say Valdes intentionally hit a security guard with his vehicle outside the Vale after-hours nightclub after being removed from the business following an altercation early Sunday morning. The security guard later died from his injuries, a second man was hurt, and police, along with the U.S. Marshals Task Force, are actively searching for the suspect.



The Tampa Police Department says a deadly hit-and-run investigation over the weekend is now considered a homicide case. On Tuesday, detectives identified a suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest following the death of a security guard who investigators say was intentionally hit by a vehicle outside an after-hours nightclub.

Security guard dies after being hit by vehicle

The backstory:

According to TPD, the investigation began early Sunday morning after hospital staff told police that a man who had been hit by a vehicle had died from his injuries.

Police had initially reported that officers responded to a hospital shortly after 5 a.m. after learning that a man in his early 40s had been brought in with critical injuries after being hit near the intersection of North Armenia Avenue and East Hamilton Avenue.

Tampa homicide suspect

What we know:

According to Tampa police, investigators identified Jose Zamora Valdes, 32, as the suspect after speaking with witnesses and gathering evidence.

Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant charging Zamora Valdes with murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Police say the vehicle allegedly used in the attack has been located and impounded.

The Tampa Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit and the U.S. Marshals Task Force are actively searching for Zamora Valdes.

Altercation inside nightclub

Dig deeper:

Investigators determined the incident began around 4:30 a.m. Sunday inside the Vale after-hours nightclub, located at 7123 N. Armenia Ave.

According to police, Zamora Valdes was being removed from the business after becoming involved in an altercation with a woman he knew.

While security staff escorted him from the club, investigators say Zamora Valdes pushed the woman, causing her to stumble into another person and sparking a brief argument.

Police say a security guard and a friend later left the nightclub and began walking toward their vehicle.

Investigators allege Zamora Valdes got into his vehicle and drove north on Armenia Avenue before making a sharp turn and intentionally hitting the security guard.

The guard suffered critical injuries and later died. A second victim, described as a Hispanic male in his early 40s, sustained minor injuries during the incident, according to TPD.

Police say Zamora Valdes left the area immediately after the crash.

Police chief statement

What they're saying:

"Our hearts go out to the family and colleagues of the security guard who lost his life while simply doing his job to keep others safe," Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said. "Using a vehicle as a weapon and driving into unsuspecting victims is a cowardly act, and it has no place in our community. Our officers, detectives, Fugitive Apprehension Unit, and federal partners, are working tirelessly to ensure this dangerous individual is taken off the streets and will face justice for his actions."

Police have not yet confirmed the exact name of the security guard who died or the identity of the woman involved in the initial disturbance. Investigators have not disclosed where the suspect's vehicle was found.

Search for suspect

What you can do:

Tampa police are asking anyone with information about Jose Zamora Valdes' whereabouts to contact investigators at 813-231-6130 and reference report number 26-336350.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS.

What's next:

The homicide investigation remains active and ongoing. Detectives are working to track down the suspect and gather additional evidence related to the case.