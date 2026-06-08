Deadly hit-and-run in Tampa, police searching for driver

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The Brief A man died at a local hospital after reportedly being hit by a car in Tampa. Tampa Police are searching for the driver involved in the deadly incident near North Armenia Avenue. Investigators need anyone with information about the crash to contact authorities.



A man died on Sunday morning after being hit by a car in Tampa, according to police.

The backstory:

Investigators say just after 5 a.m., officers responded to a hospital after receiving reports of a man in his early 40s being brought there. Officers were told that the man had been hit by a car near the intersection of N. Armenia Ave. and E. Hamilton Ave. The victim died from his injuries, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Investigators are gathering evidence and say they would like to talk to the driver of the vehicle that hit the man to determine "what, if anything, they may know about the incident."

Why you should care:

Anyone with information relating to the investigation is asked to call Tampa Police at (813) 231-6130 and refer to report 26-336350.

The investigation is ongoing, according to authorities.