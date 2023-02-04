Tampa group holds rally demanding change in wake of Tyre Nichols' death

A few dozen people took to the streets in downtown Tampa Saturday to call for justice for 29-year-old Tyre Nichols.

So far, five Memphis police officers have been charged in connection with his death. Community members say they're outraged by what happened and want to see changes in how communities are policed.

"I just couldn't believe the brutality of it," Tampa Bay Community Action Committee member Taylor Cook said.

Demonstrators at Saturday's rally are still coming to grips with Nichols' death.

"I do feel angry and I do feel upset but I have to channel that into the organizing that I do," Tampa Bay Community Action Committee member Laura Rodriguez stated.

It's why a few dozen people from the Tampa Bay Community Action Committee came together in downtown Tampa Saturday to call for change.

"I hope people realize that there are different communities here in Tampa that want to come together and make it quite literally safer for everyone involved. We want greater communication and we want justice," Rodriguez shared.

Saturday's demonstration comes amid protests across the country in response to Nichol's death. Video released to the public appears to show Nichols being beaten by five Memphis police officers back on January 7 after being pulled over for a traffic stop.

He died three days later. All five officers involved have since been charged with murder, kidnapping, assault, and misconduct.

"We want community control of the police because we believe that we as members of our neighborhoods, as citizens of Tampa, we have a right to determine how we're policed, especially the black communities like East Tampa and North Tampa," Cook said.

Saturday, demonstrators held signs, hosted speakers, and carried out chants to bring attention to what they call unjust police brutality.

They ultimately hope to bring changes to how communities like Tampa are policed.

"People want more transparency and more accountability," Cook said.