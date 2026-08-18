Tampa investing $2.2 million to flood-proof Forest Hills wastewater station

The Brief Tampa is investing $2.2 million to flood-proof a wastewater pumping station in Forest Hills. The neighborhood experienced significant flooding during Hurricanes Milton in October 2024. The project is one of 33 wastewater pumping station upgrades funded through the city's $2.9 billion Pipes Program.



Nearly two years after Hurricanes Helene and Milton flooded parts of Forest Hills, the City of Tampa is upgrading critical infrastructure in the northwest Tampa neighborhood.

The city is spending $2.2 million to rehabilitate and flood-proof a wastewater pumping station on 109th Avenue.

Tampa wastewater station upgrades

What’s changing:

The wastewater pumping station was built in 1963, and some of its electrical equipment was located below ground level.

Tampa Wastewater Director Eric Weiss said the station's aging design left it vulnerable to flooding.

During Hurricane Milton, the city reported damage to seven wastewater pumping stations.

Crews began work on the Forest Hills station in April. The project includes a new flood-proof electrical building elevated about nine feet above the ground.

The city also plans to replace the station's existing pump and add another pump, along with an additional generator.

The new generator will have a 600-gallon fuel tank, which officials say can provide about three to four days of uninterrupted operation without needing to be refueled.

Forest Hills storm relief

Why you should care:

Forest Hills resident Kathy Kaestner remembers returning home several days after Hurricane Milton and finding floodwater still blocking access to her house.

She said she is still rebuilding nearly two years after the storms.

For Kaestner, the infrastructure improvements provide some reassurance heading into future hurricane seasons.

"Everything makes a difference," she said.

Tampa infrastructure timelines

What's next:

The Forest Hills wastewater pumping station project is expected to be completed in 2027.