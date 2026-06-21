Tampa Juneteenth 5K Run and Walk unites community around freedom, fitness, and Type 2 Diabetes awareness

The Brief Community members gathered at Tampa’s Lowry Park for a free, family-friendly 5K run and walk honoring the spirit and historical significance of Juneteenth. Hosted by Smart Health Initiatives, the event filled a unique gap as the only local Juneteenth 5K dedicated to highlighting health, movement, and the prevention of Type 2 diabetes. Participants of all ages and fitness levels were encouraged to embrace healthier lifestyles, emphasizing the importance of exercise and a balanced diet to tackle current and future health challenges.



Community members gathered at Lowry Park in Tampa for the Juneteenth 5K Community Run and Walk.

Celebrating history and community in Tampa

Why you should care:

The free, family-friendly event served as a powerful way to celebrate the spirit and significance of Juneteenth while actively encouraging participants to take steps toward better health.

Hosted by Smart Health Initiatives, the event invited participants of all fitness levels to walk or run the 5K course during a day centered around wellness, education, and community engagement. Trey Brady, Executive Director of Smart Health Initiatives, emphasized the deeper meaning behind the gathering.

"This is a way to bring people together to understand the importance of what historically has happened, what we're faced with now, and what we need to do in the future," Brady said.

Shining a spotlight on Type 2 Diabetes

Dig deeper:

Beyond celebrating the federal holiday, the event was designed to address type II diabetes health awareness. Organizers utilized the platform to highlight the vital importance of preventing Type 2 diabetes through education and movement.

According to Brady, combining the holiday with health advocacy filled a unique and necessary niche.

"One of the reasons for why we decided to do the 5K was one, nobody else was doing a 5K for Juneteenth and two, we weren't aware anybody that was bringing a focus to type 2 diabetes," Brady explained.

The message of prevention resonated strongly with the crowd. Participants noted that having a health-focused event tied to a major celebration provides a crucial, timely reminder for people to evaluate their daily habits, particularly as they age.

Ben Montgomery, a participant at the event, reflected on why the gathering was so vital for the community.

"Lot of people out here are middle-aged, they're younger folks, of course, middle-age people, and this is a time of life we need to start to worry about these things, at least be aware of them, be aware a balanced, healthy diet, getting enough exercise," Montgomery said. "I need to be reminded of that all the time, so coming to an event where that's front and center is important to the community," Montgomery said.

The Path Towards Freedom and Health

Big picture view:

Ultimately, organizers hoped that participants left the park with a much greater understanding of health and wellness, all while honoring the historical weight of the day. Juneteenth's legacy serves as the perfect backdrop for an event focused on empowering the community's future.

Reflecting on the holiday's roots, Brady noted its evolving importance.

"It tends to signify the end of slavery in a certain part of the country where the word had not come through yet, two and a half years later," Brady said. "But more importantly than that, it's become a significant historical mark on the calendar and people do celebrate it," Brady concluded.