Hillsborough dress code: School board reverses restrictions on leggings

The Brief The Hillsborough County School Board voted 5-1 on Tuesday night to reverse restrictions on leggings and spandex. The decision followed pushback from parents and students, including an online petition that collected more than 3,100 signatures. HCPS officials plan to revisit the district's dress code during a workshop on September 29.



A controversial dress code is off the books in Hillsborough County following plenty of pushback from parents and students.

Hillsborough Board reverses policy

What we know:

The Hillsborough County School Board voted 5-1 on Tuesday night to reverse its recent restrictions on leggings and spandex. Incoming Wharton High School sophomore Jessica Eagle spoke out against the restrictions during the school board meeting.

"Leggings are just a clothing item, and they shouldn't be sexualized in any way shape or form," she said.

Tampa community reacts strongly

What they're saying:

Eagle also added that this debate reflects a larger issue surrounding how girls are treated at school.

"This is something that's been happening for generations and generations," Eagle said. "Girls bodies are up for debate, and I want to end that cycle."

Two weeks ago, the HCPS School Board approved a new policy banning leggings, spandex, pajamas and slippers on campus.

PREVIOUS: Hillsborough School Board moves to reverse controversial leggings dress code after parent backlash

Board member Nadia Combs was surprised by the immediate backlash.

"To suddenly have my mail flooded with hundreds of emails and everyone talking to me everywhere about leggings," she said. "I was like, wow."

School Board Chair Jessica Vaughn says the wording of the policy went further than dress codes in comparable districts.

"The exact way this is worded would make us the most restrictive around us," she said. "As well as other counties our size."

Parents push back online

Local perspective:

Oleg Martens is a father of two daughters who attend Hillsborough County schools. He started an online petition opposing the restrictions, which collected over 3,100 signatures.

"These are garments that they've been wearing ever since they were in kindergarten in the old school system," he said. "There's never been an issue. It allows them to feel comfortable at school."

With students slated to return to school on Monday, August 10, the district will return to last year's rules on leggings and spandex. Nevertheless, its ban on pajamas and slippers will remain in place. Combs believes that dress code rules shouldn’t discourage students from coming to campus.

"We want kids to come to school," she concluded. "I don't want a child not coming to school because all they have is leggings."

School board schedules workshop

What's next:

The HCPS School Board will revisit the district's dress code during a workshop at its headquarters in downtown Tampa on September 29.