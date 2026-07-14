Tampa property rezoning: Land tract near historic cemeteries sparks unmarked grave concerns

The Brief Preservation advocates oppose a Tampa property rezoning proposal due to fears that the land contains historic unmarked graves. The 1.5-acre site sits directly next to Woodlawn Cemetery, Showmen's Rest Cemetery, and a suspected historical potter's field. Local officials are reviewing the application while cemetery advocates call for ground-penetrating radar to verify the land is clear.



A fierce debate is brewing over a 1.5-acre land tract on North Boulevard that sits among historic cemeteries and could contain unmarked graves. The Hillsborough County Planning Commission began reviewing a residential rezoning request this week that preservation advocates strongly oppose.

Tampa property dispute

What we know:

The 1.5-acre property on North Boulevard is next to Woodlawn Cemetery, Showmen's Rest Cemetery, and an area believed by some historians to have been used as a potter's field. A potter's field traditionally served as a burial ground for people whose families could not afford marked graves or cemetery plots.

During the planning commission discussion, Chair Dr. Nigel Joseph asked whether the site is currently considered a cemetery.

"I just have a thought. I just was wondering that site is currently not being used or is it? It's not a cemetery, is it?" Joseph asked during the meeting.

Planning Commissioner Matt Sienk acknowledged longstanding concerns about the site's history.

"You know, there's always been talk, and I don't know if it's true or not, of it being a Potter's Field, and that there's concerns that there are, in fact, it should be preserved as what it is, I guess," Sienk said.

Unconfirmed burial locations

What we don't know:

Officials and historians do not know for certain if human remains are buried directly within the property boundaries. No publicly available ground survey has been conducted on the property itself because it is privately owned.

Cemetery society findings

What they're saying:

Cemetery Society founder Aileen Henderson believes the property likely contains unmarked graves.

"While you may not see visible markers, that does not mean there are not human remains under the ground," Henderson said.

Henderson points to historical records and previous studies as evidence that the area deserves additional scrutiny before any development moves forward.

"The deed says it's a cemetery. It was sold as a cemetery, they've been claiming it as a cemetery, because they have not paid any taxes," Henderson said.

According to Henderson, a 2019 study conducted by researchers at the University of South Florida identified possible burial sites throughout the surrounding area. She also shared a 2005 survey that she says identified hundreds of potential graves nearby.

"If we are not right, if there are no human remains, then do the GPR and prove us wrong," Henderson said, referring to ground-penetrating radar technology.

Historic zoning denials

Big picture view:

The question of whether unmarked graves exist on the property has surfaced before. According to Henderson, uncertainty surrounding possible burial sites contributed to Tampa leaders denying a similar rezoning request for the property in 2022.

Supporters of preserving the land argue that any future development should be preceded by additional investigation to determine whether human remains are present.

Planning commission review

What's next:

The Hillsborough County Planning Commission must decide whether to recommend denial of the rezoning request or advance the application to Tampa City Council for further consideration. Commission members acknowledged the controversy surrounding the proposal during their initial discussion.

"Alright seems like everybody knows about this. It's going to be an interesting one," one commissioner said during the meeting.

Property owners have not yet responded to requests for comment.