Operation Southern Slowdown targets Florida 'super speeder' drivers

The Brief Law enforcement agencies in Florida, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee are launching a week-long blitz to curb dangerous driving. Drivers clocked traveling over 100 mph can be arrested on the scene, with officials warning: "Slow down, or expect a ticket." The crackdown follows a violent weekend crash on I-4 caused by an SUV traveling over 100 mph on the emergency shoulder, leaving a passenger seriously injured.



State and local law enforcement agencies are officially easing off the gas and ramping up enforcement as they kick off "Operation Southern Slowdown."

Operation Southern Slowdown

The backstory:

The annual week-long traffic safety initiative targets major interstates and highways across five Southern states: Florida, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee. Running from July 13 to 19, the coordinated campaign aims to flood high-risk corridors with officers to slash reckless crashes, educate the public and ultimately save lives.

The urgent need for the crackdown was put on stark display over the weekend. On Saturday morning, Jeffrey Adam Anglin was arrested after allegedly tearing down the I-4 emergency shoulder in an SUV, speeding over 100 mph in a 70-mph zone.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

The high-speed pursuit ended in a violent crash that left a passenger with serious injuries. Anglin now faces felony charges, including reckless driving involving serious bodily injury and fleeing an officer resulting in serious injury or death.

Officials say that this is an example of a chronic issue of dangerous speeding seen daily across the country.

Speeding crash risk

By the numbers:

The math behind high-speed driving is unapologetically brutal. According to law enforcement statistics, drivers who choose to speed are three times more likely to be involved in a deadly or serious crash.

The danger multiplies exponentially for pedestrians and bystanders:

A pedestrian struck by a vehicle traveling at 20 mph has a 95% chance of survival.

If the vehicle's speed is doubled to 40 mph, the pedestrian's chance of survival plummets to just 15%.

"When we're out there in the community, we always see a reduction in crashes, a reduction in fatalities, and we know it works from past experiences," Major Rick Benton of the Florida Highway Patrol said. "This has been very successful over the past several years."

Zero tolerance for 'super speeders'

Dig deeper:

Drivers are being given fair warning: Expect a heavily increased police presence all week long. Law enforcement agencies across all five participating states are coordinating to enforce traffic laws strictly.

Under the law, motorists caught driving at "super speeder" levels, clocked at over 100 mph, can be arrested on the spot.

"This isn’t about writing tickets. It’s about saving lives," Benton said.

State and local officials officially launched the campaign during a press conference Monday morning at the FHP office in Tampa.

"Slow down, stay patient, keep a safe following distance," Benton said. "Sharp eyes save lives."

Safe driving tips

What you can do:

With police out in full force, drivers are urged to adjust their daily habits to avoid a hefty fine or a jail cell. Officials recommend the following precautions:

Leave early: Give yourself extra travel time so you aren't tempted to rush.

Obey the signs: Do not exceed the posted speed limit; the time saved is never worth the risk.

Keep your distance: Maintain a safe following distance, especially if you encounter aggressive or erratic drivers.

Stay alert: Be highly aware of your surroundings and expect heavier law enforcement presence.

The bottom line from FHP is clear: Leave for your destination early, or you could be destined for a seat behind bars.