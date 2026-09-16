Tampa Sports Authority: Agency selected to oversee Rays' stadium project

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The Brief Hillsborough County Commissioners agreed that the Tampa Sports Authority will be the go-between for the construction company and local governments for the Rays' stadium project. They voted 5-2 to allow the TSA and its consultant, Skanska, to monitor all documents and designs as part of the process. The project is not final until bond votes occur, but the city and county approved plans last month for a $2.3 billion stadium to be built at Hillsborough College.



Hillsborough County commissioners voted 5-2 to appoint the Tampa Sports Authority as the liaison between local government and developers for the proposed Tampa Bay Rays ballpark project.

Tampa Sports Authority Role

What we know:

Commissioners agreed that the Tampa Sports Authority will be the go-between for the construction company and local governments for the Rays' stadium project.

This allows local governments to be at the table throughout the entire process, which they say is critical given the length and scope of the project.

The contract is for $300,000.

They would review all paperwork, then be available to both the city and county for questions and to double-check everyone's work.

Skanska construction would be the TSA's consultant.

"They wanted to make sure that they would have an opportunity to value engineer this ballpark as it is constructed," said Commissioner Harry Cohen. "Because, after all, there is taxpayer money being used here. It's going to be a public facility. And when we talk about a forever home for the raise, if that means. That for the next 35 years at least, this facility is going to be our ballpark, and we want to make sure it's constructed right."

The vote was 5 to 2, with commissioners Cepeda and Wostal — the two who voted against the project in the first place — voting against this.

The naysayers are concerned that the money could be spent on consultants before the bond votes are held.

It is not yet clear as to when those votes will be held, but the hope is to do them sometime in the fall.

Once those are held, public money can begin to be spent.

For now, the Rays can spend their own money to complete their designs.

Stadium Funding Status

What we don't know:

An exact date for the critical bond votes has not been finalized by county officials. Until those votes clear later this fall, no public money can be spent on construction, leaving the Rays to finance initial design work independently.