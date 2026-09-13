11 arrested in 'Operation Ticking Time' after nearly 3-year organized crime probe: CCPD

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The Brief Eleven people were arrested in Cape Coral following a nearly three-year investigation into an organized crime group, according to the Cape Coral Police Department. Authorities filed 50 felony charges involving racketeering, identity theft, vehicle theft and illegal drug distribution. Law enforcement officers seized $120,000 in cash, dozens of pounds of marijuana products and a cloned Dodge Hellcat, CCPD said.



Eleven people have been arrested following a nearly three-year investigation into an organized criminal enterprise accused of carrying out fraud, identity theft, vehicle theft, drug offenses and other crimes in Cape Coral, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

Florida organized crime arrests

The backstory:

CCPD, the U.S. Marshals Service Regional Fugitive Task Force and Lee County Sheriff's Office worked a coordinated operation on Sept. 8 that was the culmination of the investigation, which began in November 2023.

The suspects arrested include: Derrick Weaver, 24; Zachariah Correa, 21; Edward Ray, 24; Wayne Williams, 20; Daniel Styner, 21; Jalen Rivera, 21; Argenis Blanco, 24; Safiyah Horton, 20; Yalissa Reyes-Perez, 22; and Jalen Elliott, 24.

One additional suspect, Azira Boone, 21, remains wanted and is out of state, but police said she has made arrangements to turn herself in.

Fraud evidence

What we know:

Detectives said they identified the suspects who worked together in an ongoing effort to commit fraud and other crimes for financial gain.

Investigators said members of the group shared victims' personal information and used social media and other electronic platforms to facilitate scams, defraud victims and further their criminal activity.

The investigation uncovered a wide range of offenses, including:

Scams and fraud

Identity theft

Forged checks

Vehicle theft

Other property crimes

Drug-related offenses

Police said the group used proceeds from its criminal activity for personal benefit and to fund additional crimes, including the purchase of controlled substances for distribution and counterfeit merchandise for resale.

Cape Coral racketeering investigation

Dig deeper:

The investigation resulted in 50 felony charges and approximately 60 search warrants involving homes, financial institutions, electronic platforms, social media accounts, cellular devices, vehicles and other evidence, police said.

The primary charges include racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, scheme to defraud involving more than $50,000 and money laundering involving more than $100,000.

Other offenses include grand theft, scheme to defraud, uttering a forged instrument, criminal use of personal identification information and criminal solicitation.

Detectives used financial analysis, physical surveillance, confidential sources, electronic evidence and other investigative techniques to identify members of the group and document their alleged roles, according to police.

By the numbers:

During the investigation, law enforcement seized approximately:

$120,000 in U.S. currency

One cloned Dodge Hellcat

Counterfeit watches and other merchandise

44.5 pounds of marijuana

1,920 THC wax cartridges

23.4 pounds of THC wax

263.1 grams of Snowcap marijuana

Why you should care:

Police said the group was responsible for hundreds of thousands of dollars in thefts from multiple victims, many of whom were seniors.