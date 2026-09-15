Florida shark-tooth hunt ends with 5 arrests

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The Brief Five fossil hunters were arrested after police found them trespassing at a North Port construction site. Officers warned the group that rain combined with deep excavation pits created dangerous cave-in risks. Police advised shark-tooth seekers to visit legal public beaches like Caspersen and Venice Beach instead.



Police arrested five people found trespassing at a North Port construction site to hunt for shark teeth.

Danger in the digging pits

What we know:

North Port police responded to a call regarding people trespassing at a private construction site.

Officers said the area had multiple no trespassing signs posted.

Courtesy: North Port Police Department

The five shark-tooth enthusiasts were arrested after entering the property to dig for fossils.

Beyond legal felony trespassing charges, officers warned that heavy rain combined with deep excavation pits made the ground unstable and dangerous.

Courtesy: North Port Police Department

An officer on scene noted that the pits could cave in on solo hunters, leaving them buried until crews re-dig the area.

Safer fossil hunting spots

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identities of the five people arrested or confirmed if they face additional charges. Police also did not specify the exact street address of the construction site.

Courtesy: North Port Police Department

What you can do:

Rather than risking arrest or injury on dangerous private property, fossil hunters can search for shark teeth legally across Southwest Florida.

Local public spots include Peace River, Caspersen Beach, Venice Beach, Manasota Key Beach, Nokomis Beach and North Jetty Beach.