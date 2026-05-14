FWC approves new restrictions on giant manta ray captures in Florida after viral video sparks public outcry

The Brief The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) approved new rules Wednesday prohibiting the international export of giant manta rays to foreign facilities. The rule change follows intense public backlash over a viral video from last summer, showing a manta ray being captured off Panama City and exported overseas. Starting July 1, Florida captures will be restricted to just one ray every two years.



The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) approved new rules Wednesday prohibiting the international export of giant manta rays to foreign facilities.

The capture of giant manta rays — a federally threatened species — will be limited to one every two years. And permits for these captures now require full approval from wildlife commissioners.

The new rules go into effect July 1.

Public debate

The debate over giant manta rays —often referred to by advocates as the "angels of the sea" — came to a head at Wednesday’s FWC meeting. People on both sides of the issue spoke during the public comment period.

Courtesy: Marine Megafauna Foundation

"Florida's threatened marine wildlife should be conserved for the benefit of Florida's residents, ecosystems and economy," one person said. "Not removed from public waters to supply foreign entertainment markets."

Some wildlife advocates have called for a complete ban on the capture of giant manta rays.

The other side:

Others disagreed.

"Captive manta rays will significantly increase public awareness and scientific understanding of these animals. Long-term study for a better scientific understanding is only possible through captive care," another public commenter said.

The backstory:

The controversy was ignited last summer when staff with Water Planet Dolphin Swim Tours captured video of a group pulling a manta ray onto its boat off the coast of Panama City. The group revealed they had a permit to export the animal. Reports later confirmed the capture was perfectly legal under the state's previous permit system, and the manta ray was reportedly destined for a marine facility in Abu Dhabi.

Courtesy: Water Planet Dolphin Swim Tours

"I want to thank the internet for bringing the manta ray issue to our attention. I think it’s an important one," FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto said during Wednesday’s meeting. "I do believe that we should not export the manta rays internationally [to] other countries. I believe that they should be here in America."

Dig deeper:

During the meeting, officials noted that the Georgia Aquarium is currently the only domestic facility likely capable of requesting a giant manta ray moving forward, as it is the only facility with the massive tank space and resources required to properly house them for their entire lifespan.