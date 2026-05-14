Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco plans to run for state Senate after November resignation

The Brief Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco is retiring from the sheriff's office in November after 15 years, but is planning a run for state Senate. Sen. Ed Hooper announced he is retiring from his District 21 seat, effective Nov. 3, which is Election Day, and has endorsed Nocco. Nocco says there are a plethora of problems he has encountered as sheriff that can best be solved in Tallahassee.



After 15 years as Pasco County's most visible elected official, Sheriff Chris Nocco is running to be one of 40 state senators.

Nocco, who announced he is leaving the sheriff's office in November, is eyeing the 21st district seat currently held by Sen. Ed Hoooper, who is also resigning in November.

About 40% of the district's voters are in Pasco County, while 60% are in Pinellas County.

Local experience

What they're saying:

"I've been boots on the ground for 15 years," Nocco said. "I know exactly what goes on. I know how Tallahassee can affect the local community."

When it comes to issues, Nocco says transportation is critical.

"Everybody can see, you go down to Veterans [Expressway] in the morning, it's a parking lot," Nocco said. "We have to figure out things for the future, and you know, Pasco can no longer be a bedroom community."

Prioritizing internet crimes and mental health services

Cracking down on internet crimes and beefing up mental health services are two issues he came face to face with as sheriff that needed more oomph in Tallahassee.

"What I've seen [as] a sheriff is there's so many silos," Nocco said. "We have a group for this, we have [a] group for that, but they're not connected together."

Dig deeper:

Nocco is running in what Republicans consider to be a safe red seat, and was re-elected as sheriff four times with minimal opposition.

As a senator, Nocco would partly lean on his background as an aide to Marco Rubio when he was a top state legislator.

Nocco also would have to go from one of one, to one out of 40, in a chamber where seniority is often the way to success.

"The greatest sin in the world for me is regret," Nocco said. "I would have regretted giving up this opportunity had I not pushed forward. And you know what? Whatever the door is going to be, I'm walking through it."

The district is 45% Republican, 25% Democratic and 30% independent.

What's next:

The Florida Democratic Party says they will field a candidate in that race, and that they are making sure "every Republican is held accountable."

Nocco will remain the Pasco sheriff until Election Day of this year, November 3.