Tampa waives pool fees as heat index hits 112 degrees

The Brief The city of Tampa is offering free pool admission during active heat advisories to help residents handle extreme summer temperatures. Free access begins Aug. 19 across 12 city-operated public pools during normal operational hours on designated heat advisory days. Visitors can also utilize nine city splash pads or text HEATSAFE to 888-777 for real-time safety alerts and heat updates.



Tampa officials are waiving entrance fees for all 12 city-operated public pools on days when heat advisories are active, providing families relief as heat index values reach 112 degrees.

Tampa waives pool fees

What we know:

Tampa residents can enter any of the city's 12 public pools free of charge during normal operating hours starting Aug. 19 whenever a heat advisory is in effect.

High school swim teams use portions of some facilities during designated times, which may limit available swimming space while remaining open to the public.

Additionally, Tampa operates nine splash pads that remain free every day.

Unanswered details on heat

What we don't know:

City officials have not specified an end date for the heat advisory pool program, nor have they listed which specific pool lanes are reserved for local high school swim teams.

Mayor urges extreme heat precautions

What they're saying:

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor emphasized the health risks associated with the recent weather conditions.

"Extreme heat can be dangerous, and we want to make sure our residents have safe, accessible places to cool down this summer," Castor said. "Opening our pools free of charge during heat advisories gives families another option for relief. We encourage everyone to take the heat seriously, stay hydrated and check on neighbors who may be especially vulnerable."

Staying safe during hot days

What you can do:

Check current operating schedules for facilities at tampa.gov/pools and splash pad locations at tampa.gov/splashpads before heading out. Limit strenuous outdoor activity during the hottest hours, stay hydrated and regularly check on children, older adults, neighbors and pets.

Residents can text HEATSAFE to 888-777 for safety updates.