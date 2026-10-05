Polk County school bus crash kills 2, including Winter Haven High School student: PCSO

The Brief A 10th-grade girl and a person in a silver Jeep were killed in a multi-vehicle crash involving a Polk County school bus Monday morning, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said a Chevy Malibu drifted over the center line and hit the bus, causing it to collide head-on with a Jeep on Lucerne Park Road. Over 100 first responders answered the call, which left two dead, one person in critical condition and up to seven others taken as trauma alerts.



A crash involving a Polk County school bus and three other vehicles left two people dead, including a 10th grade Winter Haven High School student, and sent multiple others to hospitals Monday morning, according to law enforcement.

Fatal crash on Lucerne Park Road

What we know:

Around 6:15 a.m. on Monday, while it was still dark outside, a Polk County school bus carrying 39 people was traveling eastbound on Lucerne Park Road, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said a westbound white Chevy Malibu crossed the center line for unknown reasons and struck the tandem rear wheels of the bus.

Judd added that the impact caused the bus to lose traction and ripped off one of its tires. The bus then crossed into the westbound lane and collided head-on with a silver Jeep, according to authorities.

Tragic loss of life and injuries

By the numbers:

Judd said two people were killed in the crash, including a 10th-grade girl riding the school bus and a person inside the silver Jeep. The sheriff added that the bus was carrying 37 Winter Haven High School students, the bus driver and the driver's 9-year-old daughter.

According to PCSO, between five and seven people were transported as trauma alerts via helicopters, ambulances and private vehicles. Officials said one person remains in critical condition, while several others are being treated or have been treated and released.

Investigation and response ongoing

What we don't know:

Authorities have not publicly released the name of the 10th-grade student who died. It remains unknown why the driver of the Chevy Malibu drifted into oncoming traffic, though sheriff's officials noted the driver was on the way to work, is cooperating and has not been arrested.

Over 100 first responders rushed to what Judd described as the county's most tragic bus crash in decades.

School Superintendent Fred Heid confirmed families were notified and noted emergency evacuation drills helped prevent further severe injuries to students.

Traffic impacts and next steps

What's next:

Lucerne Park Road is expected to remain closed for a minimum of four to five hours while the traffic homicide team conducts its investigation.

Winter Haven High School remained open Monday, and sheriff's officials plan to hold another press conference with more details Tuesday.