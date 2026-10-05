National Hurricane Center watching area that could become tropical depression in Gulf

The Brief Forecasters are tracking a tropical area of interest in the tropics with a 70% chance of development as it moves toward the Gulf. Weather models indicate a tropical low could form and slowly drift into the Gulf by Friday. Strong wind shear along the northern Gulf Coast caused by El Niño could limit the storm's strength later in the weekend.



Forecasters are monitoring an area of interest in the tropics that has a 50% chance of forming into a tropical system as it moves toward the Gulf.

Weather models track system

What we know:

The National Hurricane Center gives the tropical system a 70% chance of development. Computer forecast models support gradual formation over warm waters.

A low-pressure system is expected to slowly drift into the Gulf by Friday. Models show the system moving toward the northern Gulf Coast later in the weekend.

High wind shear battle

What we don't know:

Meteorologists are unsure how the system will interact with strong wind shear expected along the northern Gulf Coast. Forecast models disagree on how strong or structured the system will be.

It remains unclear whether warm Gulf waters will allow the storm to strengthen or if El Niño-driven wind shear will tear it apart.