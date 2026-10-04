Deputy-involved shooting in Inverness, suspect hospitalized and in custody: CCSO

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The Brief Officials are investigating an incident on East Seneca Street in Inverness regarding a deputy-involved shooting. A suspect was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for medical treatment. No deputies were injured, and authorities report no ongoing threat to the community.



Authorities are investigating a deputy-involved shooting on East Seneca Street in Inverness that left a suspect hospitalized and in law enforcement custody on Sunday, according to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.

Deputy Shooting in Inverness

What we know:

CCSO reported an increased law enforcement presence in the area of East Seneca Street as deputies responded to the scene.

Officials confirmed that the suspect is currently in custody and was transported for medical care. No deputies were injured during the encounter, and officials state there is no threat to the public.

State Investigation Underway

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding what led to the shooting or the condition of the suspect.

CCSO have asked residents to avoid the area while crews work the scene, noting that additional information will be released as it becomes available.