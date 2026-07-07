Tampa West Riverwalk expansion hits major milestone

The Brief Crews are laying the groundwork under the Hillsborough River for some critical pieces of the West Riverwalk extension in Tampa. The city has completed about 20% of the nearly $60 million trail project, which will connect multiple neighborhoods. The majority of the West Riverwalk Extension is expected to be finished by mid-2027.



The city of Tampa is making progress on some critical pieces of the West Riverwalk expansion project.

Hillsborough River groundwork

What we know:

Crews are currently drilling about 70 shafts and piles about 40 to 50 feet deep under the Hillsborough River.

Construction managers say this is a challenging project because they're building underneath an existing bridge.

The city says these columns will support the Platt Street Pedestrian Bridge, the Brorein Street Pedestrian Bridge and the Tony Jannus Park Observation Overlook.

"These are the most complex pieces of our Riverwalk project, and they allow for us to have that continuous connection to build on that network," City of Tampa Mobility Director Brandon Campbell said.

Tampa neighborhood connections

The backstory:

The West Riverwalk expansion project broke ground at the end of last year and will create a 12.2-mile pathway, connecting West Tampa to downtown.

"Individuals will be able to go all the way down to Ballast Point along Bayshore, be able go north down into Tampa Heights," Mayor Jane Castor said. "It will connect our new Rome Yard complex that is being built right now. Be able to east over into Ybor City and to East Tampa."

Project timeline and cost

By the numbers:

The entire expansion project is a nearly $60 million investment that is currently 20% complete. The project is funded by federal grants, city bonds, a CRA investment and the community Investment Tax.

The city is opening the extension in segments, and it expects the majority of the project to be open by mid-2027.

Future waterfront features

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet announced the exact opening dates for the upcoming segments.

Upcoming phases of the project include roadway and sidewalk improvements to Columbus Drive, living shoreline construction along the river, new sidewalk installation and additional sections of the West Riverwalk trail.