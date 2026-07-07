Florida man goes on Amazon shopping spree with stolen debit card, buys door hinges and Axe products: FCSO

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The Brief A Palm Coast man faces criminal charges after deputies say he used a stolen debit card to buy Amazon items delivered directly to his own home. The investigation began after a shopper accidentally left her bank card at a propane exchange matching outside a Walmart. Deputies arrested the suspect after they said he pulled up his personal Amazon account to deny the crime, inadvertently showing the fraudulent purchases.



A Florida man is accused of buying door hinges and Axe products from Amazon using a stolen debit card.

Palm Coast theft arrest

What we know:

According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, a shopper accidentally left her bank card in the propane exchange machine outside the Walmart on Cypress Point Parkway in Palm Coast.

Detectives said they traced fraudulent Amazon charges back to David Cardoso Gomes, 63, of Palm Coast.

When confronted, investigators said Gomes denied taking or using a bank card, then pulled up his own Amazon account to prove it, only for detectives to point out those very purchases on his account had been delivered to his home.

Gomes used the stolen debit card to buy $79 worth of door hinges and Axe products on Amazon, according to FCSO.

Gomes was arrested on July 6 on charges of possession of personal identifying information without consent and petit theft.

Courtesy: Flagler County Sheriff's Office

Flagler County investigation details

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed how long the victim's card was left unattended at the propane machine before it was taken. It also remains unclear if Gomes has legal representation to speak on his behalf regarding the charges.

Sheriff's warning on lost property

What they're saying:

"Being a good citizen includes reporting or turning in lost property, not using it for your personal gain," said Sheriff Rick Staly. "Finders keepers is a schoolyard rule. In Flagler County, it's called theft."

Returning missing items

What you can do:

In a social media post, FCSO wrote, "If you find something that isn't yours, including a lost bank card, wallet, or ID, don't use it. Report it to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office by calling 386-313-4911."

The sheriff’s office has a list of found items on its website.

Click here to see if it has any of your items.