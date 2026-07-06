Ybor City crash: Newly released video shows driver moments after fatal wreck

The Brief Newly released video from the Hillsborough County State Attorney shows Silas Sampson, the driver accused in a fatal Ybor City crash, reacting to learning four people died. The video captures Sampson expressing concern over his potential jail time and handcuffs while showing little remorse for the victims outside Bradley's on 7th. Sampson faces 59 charges, including vehicular manslaughter and DUI, following the November wreck that killed four people and injured 20 others.



The Hillsborough County State Attorney released video showing the moments after Silas Sampson allegedly crashed into a crowd outside an Ybor City bar last November, killing four people and injuring 20 others.

Ybor City crash video

What we know:

Newly released video shows Silas Sampson inside a state trooper's car following a devastating crash outside Bradley's on 7th Avenue last November. Investigators say the crash occurred minutes after Sampson fled from law enforcement on I-275, even evading a pit maneuver.

While inside the vehicle, a trooper showed Sampson a headline on a news website. The trooper read, "Four dead, eleven injured from speeding car crash in Ybor," and added, "Driver in custody."

The trooper later asked Sampson, "You want to see all the f*** people you killed tonight? Here you go. You killed her."

Sampson was arrested at the scene and repeatedly asked troopers about his status. He pleaded, "Can you answer me, please? Somebody talk to me, please. Officer, I beg of you. Can you let me know what's going on, please?"

As troopers informed him he was being charged with fleeing to elude, Sampson complained about his tight handcuffs. "My wrist, this feels like it's about to break off," he said. "Can you tell me how long I'm going to be in jail for?"

A trooper responded, "Do you really think that that's how this works man?" Sampson waited for several hours as the charges continued to pile up.

During the wait, a radio transmission broadcasted, "I just got off the phone with TGH, there's another signal 7 there." It took several hours before Sampson was driven from the scene to jail.

Before leaving, Sampson asked to call his mother. "I was just being completely blunt. This might be my last time seeing freedom," he told the trooper. "I just want to call my mother. I know her number by heart."

Sampson later argued with the trooper over what makes a good or bad person. "You act like you don't make mistakes in life," Sampson said. The trooper responded, "I do not kill people."

What they're saying:

Riley Maus was one of the 20 people injured after being hurled through a glass window at the establishment. Her mother, Kimberly Maus, said Riley suffered numerous broken vertebrae.

"She's got a pretty good scar on her face that will be there forever now," said Maus. "But she's beautiful, and she's, she's resilient."

Kimberly Maus expressed shock at his response. She noted he was, "Brushing over the fact that [he] just destroyed four lives and four families and almost killed two other people and injured several others."

Maus added, "It was just very blase."

Ybor City court hearing

What's next:

Sampson remains held without bond and faces 59 charges, including four counts of vehicular manslaughter and DUI. He is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 31 for a status hearing.

Sampson dismissed his actions in the video, saying, "This is a lesson learned from me. I'm not finna sit here and make up excuses or nothing like that. I'm a not a evil person."