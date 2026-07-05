Tampa shooting: Driver fires after armed man opens door

The Brief The Tampa Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead. According to TPD, the alleged shooter said a man opened his car door and was holding a gun, so the shooter pulled his own weapon and shot the man. The identities of both men remain unclear as TPD continues its investigation.



The Tampa Police Department is investigating a shooting following a man’s death early Sunday morning.

Tampa shooting

What we know:

According to TPD, officers responded to the 8400-block of North Armenia Avenue around 12:30 a.m. where they found a man who had been shot at a different location.

He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

During the initial investigation, detectives say they believe the shooting happened at the 1800-block of West Waters Avenue.

The alleged shooter told officers that a man approached his car and opened the driver’s side door with a gun. The man then pulled his own weapon and shot him.

What's unclear

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the identities of the deceased man or the shooter involved in the incident. Police are still working to determine the exact sequence of events that led up to the fatal encounter.