Tampa woman hopes to become Florida's first transgender elected official

A political race with a candidate hoping to make history is taking shape in South Tampa. Ashley Brundage is a mother of two, a small business owner and could become Florida's first transgender elected official.

She's running as a Democrat, but is bringing to her campaign a boost from Gov. Ron DeSantis.

In 2022, she received a "Spirit of the Community Award" from the Florida Commission on the Status of Women.

To mark the occasion, Gov. DeSantis wrote a letter to her saying, "I am confident that you serve as a shining example of a positive role model in your community... Thank you for your selfless contributions to fellow Floridians."

Now, Brundage is taking that Republican's words, and using them to run for office as a Democrat.

"He knows I have built programs and helped to educate people around the state of Florida," she said. "He knows that I built economic empowerment programs for entrepreneurs."

The mother of two teenage boys is a former vice president of diversity and inclusion at PNC Bank, gives motivational speeches and coaches others in leadership. She's hoping to win the title "State Representative" and become Florida's first trans officeholder.

"Real people are suffering with real problems," she said. "And instead, the Florida legislative body has been talking about culture wars."

She is running on three issues: lowering the cost of insurance, protecting small business from high overhead costs, and the right to choose. She's hoping the presence of an abortion amendment on the ballot will drive turnout for her.

"I think that it definitely opens the door for a more broader conversation across party lines," she said.

If she wins the Democratic primary, her opponent in House District 65, which covers Ybor City, South Tampa and parts of Westchase, is likely to be the incumbent, State Rep. Karen Gonzalez Pittman. She was first elected in 2022 with 54% of the vote. The district's voters are 39% Republican, 30% Democratic, and 28% NPA.

Brundage argues the key to winning them over is the glowing letter from the governor.

"That is going to be something that is very important for the independents and the Republicans, who should think about voting for me."

The beginning of her transition in 2008 set her on a journey that saw her battle homelessness and discrimination.

"Every single time I experienced something that was negative, it was a building block that I used to have more confidence and more fuel to be able to fight harder for other people."

The other Democratic candidate in the race, Nathan Kuipers, says he "welcomes Ashley's unique voice and efforts to strengthen our democracy," and says "grassroots activism" powers his campaign.

Republican incumbent Karen Pittman's political team has not yet weighed in on her new challenger.

The governor has not responded to Fox 13's request for comment on the letter he wrote to Ashley Brundage.