Mosquitoes become a concern at Alligator Alcatraz

State Rep. Anna Eskamani (D-Orlando) didn't learn much about what was happening inside Alligator Alcatraz on Thursday, because they were blocked by officials over safety concerns.

But something on the outside did stick out.

"The second you open up your car, your car is infested with mosquitoes."

Despite wearing a mosquito net, she says she was bitten dozens of times, and wonders what that will mean for detainees who are being held in tents, but who will have to walk outside to bathroom or shower facilities, the rec yard, or other parts of the complex.

She's especially concerned that a recent storm showed the tents were compromised by water.

"For those who working that environment and living that environment, it is not built for human engagement, especially not for long periods of time."

The dangers

Yale epidemiologist Durland Fish studies mosquitoes in the Everglades. "It's mosquito heaven," he said.

There are seven mosquito-borne viruses that circulate there, including West Nile, Encephalitis, and even something called Everglades Virus.

If they hit non-native people who don't have antibodies built up, they can cause a host of neurologic conditions.

While only one percent of the 7 billion mosquitoes there could have something nasty, he doesn't like those odds, given dozens of bites can happen in minutes.

"These diseases are untreatable and there's no vaccine for them," said Fish.

What's next:

The mosquito concerns come as Democrats and advocacy groups are demanding transparency around the $400 million Alligator Alcatraz project.

Will state taxpayers be on the hook? How many migrants are there right now? Which migrants will be brought there? How long will their stay be?

What they're saying:

"It is owed to Floridians to know exactly what is happening right there in the heart of South Florida," said Tessa Petit of the Florida Immigrant Coalition.

The lawmakers who were blocked from entering the facility say a lawsuit is possible.

The governor's office did not immediately respond to questions about how many migrants are there, other than to tell the representatives who tried to visit that the number was in the "hundreds."

They also did not immediately respond to questions about whether any mosquito control measures would be taken.

