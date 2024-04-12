DeSantis signs bill blocking civilian review boards from investigating law enforcement in Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed multiple pieces of legislation geared at protecting law enforcement and first responders in Florida on Friday.

DeSantis spoke at a press conference in St. Augustine surrounded by a plethora of law enforcement officers and deputies.

READ: Florida bill banning civilian review boards for law enforcement heads to DeSantis' desk

He signed two bills into law: HB 601, which will prevent investigations of local law enforcement by civilian review boards, and SB 184, which will criminalize harassing or impeding law enforcement officers and first responders.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS

At least 21 cities in the Sunshine State, including Tampa and St. Pete, have some type of civilian review board. HB 601 will prohibit those boards from investigating individual law enforcement officers.

DeSantis signs two bills into law protecting first responders and law enforcement.

The law, instead, allows county sheriffs to establish their own oversight boards to review policies and procedures of the sheriff's office and its subdivisions.

These boards would consist of three to seven members whom the sheriff would appoint, and one of them would have to be a retired law enforcement officer.

"The sheriffs and the chief of police have an interest in ensuring that their personnel are conducting themselves appropriately, as well; I mean good order and discipline is very important," DeSantis said. "But it can't be people that have an agenda."

READ: DeSantis signs five laws, including domestic violence legislation inspired by Gabby Petito

DeSantis said law enforcement officers who move to Florida from other states say they felt the deck was stacked against them in other states, and this bill will give more peace of mind to people wearing the uniform.

He clarified that these civilian boards can still meet, but they won't be able to enforce discipline against officers. He also mentioned concerns about these boards stemmed from issues in Miami-Dade County.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter

The second law, SB 184, will prohibit a person from harassing a first responder after receiving a warning not to approach them within 25 feet. Under the new law, doing so would be punishable by a second-degree misdemeanor.