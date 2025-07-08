New traffic pattern coming to Howard Frankland Bridge Wednesday morning

The Brief Northbound I-275 traffic will shift to the 1990s span of the Howard Frankland Bridge starting Wednesday morning. The change is part of the next phase of FDOT’s long-term bridge replacement project. FDOT said the transition should be smooth, with demolition of the 1960s bridge expected by spring 2026.



Drivers heading from St. Petersburg to Tampa will encounter a new traffic pattern on I-275 starting Wednesday morning.

What we know:

Northbound lanes will shift onto the old southbound span of the Howard Frankland Bridge — originally built in the 1990s but recently refurbished.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) said this move is necessary to begin the demolition of the original bridge, which has been in use since the 1960s.

Why you should care:

More than 200,000 drivers use the Howard Frankland Bridge every day, according to FDOT. It’s considered one of the busiest corridors in the Tampa Bay area — busier than the Courtney Campbell, Gandy and Skyway bridges combined.

What they're saying:

"I think the bridge is going to be good, because it’s going to accommodate a lot of people traveling," said driver Kay Williams.

"I’ve used it once or twice, because I had to. Everything went well off-peak hours. I think after everyone gets used to the lane shift, everything will be fine," added driver Anthony Mundi.

Project Manager David Alonso said the changes are part of a major infrastructure upgrade: "This is one of the busiest, if not the busiest, corridors in Tampa Bay."

What's next:

FDOT said commuters shouldn’t expect major disruptions during the transition. Demolition of the original 1960s bridge is expected to be complete by spring 2026.