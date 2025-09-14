Tarpon Springs church damaged from hurricanes closes, donates $2.4M to local schools and nonprofits

The Brief After major damage from Hurricanes Helene and Milton, The Church on the Bayou in Tarpon Springs has permanently closed. The 136-year-old congregation was a longtime community hub but could not recover from back-to-back storms. The property sold for $2.4 million, which the congregation is donating to 22 local schools and nonprofits.



What we know:

The Church on the Bayou Presbyterian Church, a Tarpon Springs landmark since 1888, is shutting down after suffering repeated hurricane damage. Hurricane Helene flooded its sanctuary and fellowship buildings last year. Hurricane Milton followed with destructive winds and rain that tore through skylights and caused extensive leaks.

Already facing declining attendance and the retirement of its lead pastor, the congregation decided to sell its five-acre property on Whitcomb Bayou to another church for $2.4 million.

The backstory:

For decades, The Church on the Bayou served as a safe gathering space for Tarpon Springs residents. Members worshipped outdoors during the pandemic and hosted milestone events, memorials, and community services on its campus along the Anclote River.

Longtime member and Treasurer Susan Conrad said the decision to close was heartbreaking, but the chance to give back made it meaningful. She said, "People talk about, it’s so sad that this is closed. But then had we not sold this, we would not be able to do what we’re doing."

Why It Matters:

Instead of holding on to the proceeds, church leaders chose to channel the money back into the community. They have begun distributing funds to 22 local schools and nonprofits, including:

$25,000 to The Salvation Army

$500,000 to The Shepherd Center

$30,000 to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Event & Scholarship Foundation

$50,000 to Hero to a Child

$25,000 to Tarpon Springs High School

Upcoming donations include $40,000 to St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church and $150,000 to Tarpon Springs Elementary, one of the city’s lowest-income schools. That money will go toward classroom supplies, a clothing closet, and a new playground.