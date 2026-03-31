Tax tips: When to hire a CPA vs. filing yourself in 2025

The Brief Taxpayers with basic W-2 income and standard deductions can likely file on their own for free. Major life changes in 2025, like divorce or inheritance, are strong reasons to hire a professional. Certified Public Accountants are held to strict state board standards, unlike basic tax preparers.



Deciding whether to pay for an online service, hire an accountant, or use the IRS Free File system depends entirely on how complicated your 2025 was. Filing your own taxes makes sense if all your income is on a W-2 form, you plan to take the standard deduction, and you had no major life changes last year.

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However, if you were self-employed, did freelance work, or run your own business, your taxes can get complicated quickly. A Certified Public Accountant may find enough hidden deductions to cover the cost of their preparation fees. You should also consider a professional if you had investment income, rental properties, or experienced a major life change in 2025, such as a divorce, inheritance, home sale, or death in the immediate family.

For households earning less than $89,000 in adjusted gross income, the IRS Free File option or basic software is available and often makes the most financial sense.

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There is a distinct difference between general tax preparers and CPAs, which are licensed, heavily tested and held to strict professional standards by state boards of accountancy.