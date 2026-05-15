Julio Foolio murder: Jury reaches verdict in penalty phase for 4 men convicted of killing Florida rapper

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The Brief A jury has reached a verdict in the penalty phase for the four men convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting death of rapper Julio Foolio. The jury has recommended the four men be sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole. Julio Foolio, whose real name is Charles Jones, was shot and killed in June 2024 outside a hotel near USF. Sentencing for a fifth defendant, Alicia Andrews, who was tried separately and convicted of manslaughter, has been delayed as her attorneys argue that she should not be sentenced because she did not get a fair trial.



A jury has reached a verdict in the penalty phase of the four men convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Florida rapper Julio Foolio.

Jury recommends life in prison without chance of parole

The jury recommended that Rashad Murphy, Davion Murphy, Sean Gathright, and Isaiah Chance be sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole.

Official sentencing for the four men has been scheduled for June 22 at 1:30 p.m.

Julio Foolio murder

The backstory:

In June 2024, Julio Foolio, whose real name is Charles Jones, traveled to Tampa from Jacksonville to celebrate his birthday.

The Tampa Police Department said the 26-year-old rapper was hunted down and shot multiple times in the parking lot of a cluster of hotels near the University of South Florida on McKinley Drive.

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Prior to the shooting, Jones posted on Instagram that he was in Tampa celebrating his birthday. He later posted that Saturday evening, claiming police kicked him out of an Airbnb, so he moved the party to a new location.

Prosecutors said the defendants worked together to track Jones to two Tampa nightclubs before following him to a hotel near USF. That’s where multiple shots were fired. Surveillance video from the hotel shows Jones’ car trying to drive away. He died on the scene.

Florida rapper Julio Foolio was shot and killed in June 2024 after he traveled from Jacksonville to Tampa to celebrate his birthday.

Investigators have said that the defendants are members of – or are affiliated with – two gangs that rival Jones’ gang.

According to the state, the shooters modified their rifles to ensure no rifle shell casings were left behind at the scene.

Prosecutors also played opposing music videos from the rival gangs, pointing to lyrics that seemingly bragged about the deaths of their enemies—including a video posted shortly after Jones was killed.

Sentencing delayed for fifth suspect

Sentencing for a fifth suspect, Alicia Andrews, who was tried separately and convicted of manslaughter in Julio Foolio's death last October, has been delayed. Her attorneys argue she should not be sentenced because, they say, she did not get a fair trial.