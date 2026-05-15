Baby rescued, suspect killed during human trafficking operation with ties to Tampa: FDLE

The Brief An 11-month-old baby was rescued in Brazil after a months-long undercover operation by Florida-based agents. Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents said a man offered the infant for sexual purposes on a social media account. The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Huilzivan Alves da Costa, was killed by Brazilian authorities during the rescue.



An 11-month-old baby was rescued after a months-long human trafficking operation that led to the death of its suspected human trafficker, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Florida undercover investigation

The backstory:

In October 2025, FDLE agents were working undercover to identify people actively selling and making child sexual abuse material.

While investigating, they said a social networking account published a post offering a baby for sexual purposes.

Agents said they contacted the account holder, later identified as Huilzivan Alves da Costa, 29, of Mato Grosso, Brazil.

The investigators arranged for the baby to be brought from Brazil to Tampa.

However, on March 25, 2026, the suspect backed out of the planned meeting.

International rescue mission

Dig deeper:

FDLE agents continued working with Homeland Security Investigations to locate the infant and Alves da Costa.

HIS contacted the Brazilian Federal Police, which located Alves da Costa.

On May 12, FDLE and HIS were told about a search and rescue operation that took place three days earlier in which the baby was rescued, and Alves da Costa was killed.

Brazilian police operation

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear exactly how Alves da Costa died during the confrontation with the Brazilian Federal Police.

Authorities have not released information regarding the baby's current health status or where the infant is being cared for following the rescue.