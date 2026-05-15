Video: Florida woman suspected of drunk driving, falls asleep, slams into home

The Brief A woman from Florida faces multiple charges after deputies said she fell asleep at the wheel and slammed her car into a home early Thursday morning. Investigators said the driver admitted to drinking on Fort Myers Beach earlier in the night before the crash occurred in Lee County. No injuries were reported after the vehicle hit the house, though the driver now faces charges including DUI and property damage.



A Florida woman who was caught on camera crashing into a home has been arrested for DUI.

Woman drives into home

What we know:

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Brooke Hirsch claimed she was driving home from Fort Myers Beach when she fell asleep at the wheel and slammed into the home early Thursday morning.

No one was reportedly injured in the crash.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Deputies said Brooke Hirsch was driving home from Fort Myers Beach when she crashed into this Lee County home; no injuries were reported. Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Hirsch admitted to drinking earlier in the night on Fort Myers Beach.

DUI arrest

Dig deeper:

After Hirsch performed field sobriety exercises, deputies determined she was under the influence.

Hirsch was arrested and charged with DUI, DUI causing property damage, and refusal to submit to testing.

Brooke Hirsch was arrested and charged with DUI after slamming her car into a Lee County home early Thursday morning, according to the sheriff's office. Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Florida home damage

What we don't know:

It is unclear how much it will cost to repair the home.