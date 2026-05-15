Video: Florida woman suspected of drunk driving, falls asleep, slams into home
FORT MYERS, Fla. - A Florida woman who was caught on camera crashing into a home has been arrested for DUI.
Woman drives into home
What we know:
According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Brooke Hirsch claimed she was driving home from Fort Myers Beach when she fell asleep at the wheel and slammed into the home early Thursday morning.
No one was reportedly injured in the crash.
Deputies said Brooke Hirsch was driving home from Fort Myers Beach when she crashed into this Lee County home; no injuries were reported. Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said Hirsch admitted to drinking earlier in the night on Fort Myers Beach.
DUI arrest
Dig deeper:
After Hirsch performed field sobriety exercises, deputies determined she was under the influence.
Hirsch was arrested and charged with DUI, DUI causing property damage, and refusal to submit to testing.
Brooke Hirsch was arrested and charged with DUI after slamming her car into a Lee County home early Thursday morning, according to the sheriff's office. Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office.
Florida home damage
What we don't know:
It is unclear how much it will cost to repair the home.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, which provided details on the arrest and the driver's statements, as well as video evidence of the crash.