Expand / Collapse search

Taylor Swift tickets up for grabs for Bay Area blood donors

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Tampa
FOX 13 News
Taylor Swift article

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - MARCH 31: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs onstage during the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at AT&amp;T Stadium on March 31, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )

TAMPA, Fla. - Blood donors have an opportunity to win highly-coveted Taylor Swift tickets on Thursday. 

OneBlood is partnering with iHeartMedia to give away a pair of tickets to her upcoming Tampa show. 

To be entered to win, donors must give blood on Thursday at any OneBlood location. Those donors will then be entered into a drawing for a chance to win tickets. There is only one entry per donor. 

Every donor must be at least 18 years old. 

Swift is performing three shows in Tampa, April 13-15, at Raymond James Stadium. 

Click here for more information and a list of OneBlood locations. 