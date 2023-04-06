Taylor Swift tickets up for grabs for Bay Area blood donors
TAMPA, Fla. - Blood donors have an opportunity to win highly-coveted Taylor Swift tickets on Thursday.
OneBlood is partnering with iHeartMedia to give away a pair of tickets to her upcoming Tampa show.
To be entered to win, donors must give blood on Thursday at any OneBlood location. Those donors will then be entered into a drawing for a chance to win tickets. There is only one entry per donor.
Every donor must be at least 18 years old.
Swift is performing three shows in Tampa, April 13-15, at Raymond James Stadium.
Click here for more information and a list of OneBlood locations.