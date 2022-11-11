Taylor Swift adds third Tampa show date; tickets go on sale next week

article

Taylor Swift fans have three nights to choose from when the pop star makes her stop in Tampa. The third show at Raymond James Stadium was added to her tour.

Swift surprise released her album "Midnights" which immediately took over the Billboard Top 10. Soon after, she announced "The Eras Tour" with 26 stops in 20 cities – including one in Tampa on April 15, 2023. Last week, she added a second Tampa show, and this week a third was added.

Now, there is a concert each night from April 13-15. The Tampa shows are the only ones taking place in Florida.

The 27-date Eras Tour will kick off on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona, and wrap up with two nights in Los Angeles on Aug. 4-5 at SoFi Stadium.

Tour openers will include Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, HAIM, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and OWENN.

Fans who sign up for direct communications will receive a code to get early access to buy tickets on Nov. 15. The rest of the public can get tickets starting Nov. 18.