Tesla driver arrested for DUI after crashing into Belleair Beach home

Pinellas County deputies say a driver was arrested for being intoxicated after crashing into a Belleair Beach house early Thursday morning.

Before sunrise, a blue Tesla was seen sitting outside the home in the 1000 block of Gulf Boulevard. There was damage to the exterior of the home and a gaping hole in a barrier wall that bordered the property.

Firefighters said no one was home when the collision occurred.

The driver, who was not publicly identified by authorities yet, was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies said he will be taken to jail after he is released.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.