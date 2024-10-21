‘The Sunset Post’ in South Tampa looking to rebuild after back-to-back hurricanes

At American Legion Post 138 in South Tampa, they're continuing to clean up and repair after two back-to-back hurricanes. Hurricane Helene lifted the outdoor deck eight inches and then crashed it back on the sand while Hurricane Milton tore the roof off.

"The pool table was under almost four feet of water," said Stephen Lentz, the commander of Sons of the American Legion.

"Anything touched by saltwater is gone," said Larry Kordosky, the post commander.

He heads one of the most unique American Legion posts in the country. Kordosky said what makes it so unique is the view, overlooking the bay in South Tampa facing west. Some even call it "The Sunset Post."

"We're on the water, which also hurt us, because the water came to visit us," said Kordosky.

But, these veterans aren't waiting for insurance, because they're raising an army of their own. Kordosky said he's looking for skilled labor, including electricians, contractors who handle sheet rock and plumbers.

So, this Saturday the auxiliary will hold a block party for fundraising and fellowship and folks with skills will bring their tools to help build it back. It's going to take a lot of work – from the flooded interior to the damaged outdoor pavilions.

"If it wasn't for eveytone pitching in as a team, we would be in trouble," said Lentz.

The Sunset Post, on 25 acres, was gifted to the American Legion decades ago. Who knows what the land is worth, but it's priceless to veterans who won't let even two hurricanes take it away.

"I didn't see anything that told me we were done. I figure if it blew this place away we would figure it out," said Kordosky.

They figure if enough people pitch in, this unique veterans outpost will stand as it has by the bay for so long with a spirit to withstand whatever wind might blow as they raise the flag over Post 138.

