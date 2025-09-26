Thunder on the water: Offshore Nationals take over Clearwater Beach this weekend

The Brief Nearly 90 race boats will hit the Gulf this weekend for the Offshore Nationals in Clearwater. The event doubles as a qualifier for the world championships in Key West. Fans can enjoy onshore parties, food vendors, and free admission to all race events.



Clearwater Beach will transform into a racing hotspot this weekend as the 2025 XINSURANCE Clearwater Offshore Nationals bring nearly 90 high-powered race boats to the Gulf of Mexico.

The event, which runs Friday through Sunday (Sept. 26–28), marks the 15th annual Clearwater Offshore Nationals and is part of the APBA National Series.

Organizers say it has become one of the most important stops on the powerboat calendar, serving as a qualifier for the world championships in Key West this November.

By the numbers:

Boats up to 50 feet long will battle head-to-head at speeds reaching 150 mph along a 2.5-mile course just offshore and parallel to the beach. Turn One sits only 100 yards from Clearwater Beach’s Pier 60, giving spectators front-row views from the sand, the pier, or aboard private boats anchored near the course.

Races begin Saturday at 1 p.m. and continue Sunday with five heats, starting at noon and wrapping up with the Pro Class 1 finale at 3:30 p.m.

Beyond racing

In addition to the action on the water, fans can expect a festival-like atmosphere with food vendors, onshore parties, and live music at Shephard’s Beach Resort after dark.

Admission is free for all race events.

What they're saying:

Larry Bleil, president of Race World Offshore, praised the teams and fans who make the event possible.

"It’s incredible to see everyone come together for what should be a great weekend in Clearwater," he said.

Click here for more information.